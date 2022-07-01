5 things to do this weekend, July 1-4

CLEVELAND — Friday kicks off a three-day weekend for the celebration of Independence Day. There's no shortage of fun events happening across Northeast Ohio.

1. The Grindstone Festival

It's the city of Berea’s signature Fourth of July celebration. The two-day event features paddleboat rides on Coe Lake, live entertainment, food vendors and inflatables.

When: Live concerts on Saturday, July 2

The festival takes place Sunday, July 3 and 4, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Where: Coe Lake Park

More info here.

2. Free day at Cleveland Aquarium for military members and first responders

Dive into some underwater fun at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium on the Fourth of July. Active duty, veterans and first responders get in free.

‘“There won’t be any fireworks, but the red-bellied piranha sparkle, the poison dart frogs offer a brilliant pop of color and you can look up for pretty spectacular view of sandtiger sharks gliding overhead,” the aquarium said.

When: Fourth of July, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Greater Cleveland Aquarium, Sycamore Street in Cleveland.

More info here.

3. Legacy Live-Fabulous Blue Moons

It’s a reunion decades in the making. Fabulous Blue Moons began performing together in 1972 while attending Brush High School and continued making music together until 2005. Since then, there have been just a few live performances from the group and this Saturday, the group is back at Legacy Live series.

When: Saturday, July 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Legacy Village, at the Lawn, located between California Pizza Kitchen and Bar Louie.

More info here.

3. Monster Jam

This action-packed event will bring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skills. Spectators will witness heated rivalries and head-to-head battles for the event championship. The 12,000-pound monster trucks featured at the event include Grave Digger, Megalodon and El Toro Loco.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill was at FirstEnergy Stadium Friday to preview the event. Watch it in the media player below:

Monster Jam kicks off at FirstEnergy

The family-fun event will keep your attention and is a not to miss event for your weekend plans.

When: Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium

Tickets range from $17-$50.

More here.

4. International group performs at Larchmere Arts

Kenge Kenge Orutu System, an international group of touring musicians steeped in the Duo culture of East Africa, will perform at Larchmere Arts.

The orutu is a one-stringed violin played especially by the Luo.

Admission is a $7 donation

When: Friday, July 1

Where: 12727 Larchmere Boulevard in Cleveland

More info here.

5. Cleveland Orchestra’s Blossom Music Festival

The sights and sounds of the Cleveland Orchestra return to Blossom Music Center for the annual Blossom Music Festival that kicks off the Fourth of July weekend and runs throughout the summer. Set at the scenic summer home in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, this summer’s lineup includes this weekend’s “A Salute to America” on July 3 and July 4, as well as time-honored favorites, contemporary classical and Broadway hits.

Good Morning Cleveland gave viewers a sneak peek of the event. Watch it in the media player below;

Cleveland Orchestra Blossom Music series kicks off

When: Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4, and dates throughout the summer.

Where: Blossom Music Center.

More info here.

Don't miss out fireworks

Looking for fireworks this Fourth of July in Northeast Ohio? Look no further, we’ve compiled a list of the events, festivals, parades and fireworks happening to celebrate this Independence Day.

Find a fireworks display near you. More info here.

