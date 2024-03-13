6 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: March 15-17

Are you feeling lucky? Well, it's obviously because it's St. Patrick's Day weekend and the luck of the Irish is on your side by letting you know of fantastic events happening.

Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade

The parade kicks off Sunday, March 17 at 2:04 p.m. Downtown.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

MAC Championship

Return of the MAC, championship that is. College basketball players will be vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The games kick off Wednesday with the championship scheduled for Saturday. For more information, click here.

A Legacy Unleashed

Prefer football to basketball? The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be unveiling a new exhibit Friday in honor of everyone's favorite team (the Browns, obviously.) The exhibit is scheduled to be up until April 20. For more information, click here.

Ice Wine Festival

During the month of March, wineries in the Grand River Valley will be teaming up for ice wine season. Each winery has its own specials, where you will be able to sample various ice wines. The festival runs until March 30. For more information, click here.

Watch Irish dancers

Sunday will be filled with all of the Irish festivities you can handle, but if you're looking for something a bit more family-friendly, the dancers from Murphy Irish Dance will be performing at the Children's Museum of Cleveland. The performance is set to start at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, click here.

Easter Egg Hunt

Wanting to skip St. Patrick's Day and head straight to Easter? O'Neil Healthcare in Fairview will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The Easter bunny is even expected to make an appearance. For more information, click here.