Here's everything you need to know about Cleveland's 2024 St. Patrick's Day parade

We are less than a month away until the St. Patrick's Day parade kicks off in Cleveland. The 2024 theme for the event is One Island, One Nation.

St. Patrick's Day Cleveland

When is the parade?

Sunday, March 17 at 2:04 p.m.

Who is the Grand Marshal this year?

Patrick T. Murphy, a member of the parade committee for more than 40 years. He's also the former executive director of the United Irish Societies.

Who is the 2024 Irish Mother of the Year?

Patricia Homan. She is a member of the Irish American Archives Society, Irish American Club East Side, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, West Side Irish American Club, and the Mayo Society.

Who are the parade co-chairs?

David McLaughlin and Fr. Francis Walsh.

McLaughlin is a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Irish American Club East Side. He's also the deputy director of the United Irish Societies of Cleveland.

Walsh is a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Irish American Club East Side and the West Side Irish American Club. He's the chaplain of the Bluestone Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the former pastor of St. Luke's in Lakewood and St. Jerome in Cleveland.

What's the weather going to be like?

It's too early to tell right now, but be sure to check back. We will have the latest weather update in this story the week of the parade.

What is the parade route?

The parade starts at 2:04 p.m. at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. Prior to the parade, the National Anthem of Ireland will be sung by Kathleen Cooper.

Will there be parking bans?

Yes, Cleveland usually has parking bans on St. Patrick's Day. This story will be updated when Cleveland releases that information.

The parade was fun, but now I'm hungry.

If you want to grab a bite to eat at an Irish restaurant or pub, here are some of the best spots around.

Flannery's Pub

323 Prospect Ave., Cleveland

The Harp

4408 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

Stone Mad Irish Pub

1306 W 65th St., Cleveland

P.J. McIntyre's

17119 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Muldoon Saloon and Eatery

1020 E 185th St., Cleveland

The Flat Iron Cafe

1114 Center St., Cleveland

Hooley House Sports Pub and Grill

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

Gormley's Pub

19500 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River

The Public House

17219 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

You can watch the 2022 parade in the player below:

2022 Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade