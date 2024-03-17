FORECAST: Chilly St. Patrick's Day!

CLEVELAND — Temperatures in the lower 40s with a few light rain and/or wet snow showers for St. Patrick's Day. It will be breezy once again, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Dress warm if you are planning on going to the parade in Cleveland this afternoon.

Lake effect snow showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, with below-average temperatures continuing. Spring begins at 11:06 pm on Tuesday. The first few days of Spring look chilly!

The chill lingers into the end of the week, as highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain/Mix will be possible as we round out the work week into the start of the next weekend.

What To Expect:



Breezy & Colder Sunday

Light rain or snow showers Sunday

Lake effect snow Monday

Chill continues

Daily Breakdown:

St. Patrick's Day: Even cooler with a few light rain/wet snow showers. | High: 41º

Monday: Cold & blustery with scattered snow likely. | High: 36º

Tuesday: Spring begins with below-average temps. Lingering flakes. | High: 43º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter