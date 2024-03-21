8 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend - March 22-24

It’s the first weekend of spring! And while it may feel a lot like a Cleveland “spring,” from home and train shows to eclipse-themed art and comedy, there’s lots going on if you feel like getting out and about this weekend.

Before you head out this weekend, check out your latest Power of 5 forecast:

Cleveland weather

The Cleveland Home and Remodeling Show

Whether you have a specific project in mind or are just looking for inspiration, the Cleveland Home and Remodeling Show offers over 300 booths and displays for one-stop shopping, deals, ideas, experts and more for valuable resources for homeowners.

The show is at the I-X Center Friday through Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, or $8 if you buy your tickets online or at Discount Drug Mart. Click here for info and to buy tickets.

The Great Train Show

Pulling into the station at the I-X Center right next to the home and remodeling show is The Great Train Show and The World’s Greatest Hobby On Tour, the nation’s largest model train exhibition. Hundreds of tables full of model trains, railroads and accessories for enthusiasts and collectors.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Tickets for both days are $14 or Sunday only for $9.95. Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.

Dark Matter – A Comedy Show

Comedian Matthew Starr is performing his solo stand-up show at locations along the solar eclipse’s path of totality, and his next stop is at the Great Lakes Brewing Company on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The event is described as: “Part stand-up, part science, Dark Matter is like if Mike Birbiglia and Stephen Hawking listened to Dashboard Confessional. If you’ve ever been in a relationship or existed in this known universe, this is the show for you!”

Click here for more info and to get tickets.

Annie

The beloved musical about Little Orphan Annie is playing this weekend at Connor Palace at Playhouse Square.

“This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way,” the play’s description reads.

Yes, "Sandy" is played by an actual dog.

Tickets start at $20. Click here to purchase.

Adult-Only Easter Egg Hunt

Why should the kids have all the fun? You can relive your childhood at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Avon Saturday morning and collect Easter eggs filled with prizes for adults 21-and-up, including beer, wine, lottery tickets, passes to attractions, gift cards and more. Yes, the Easter bunny will be there to recreate your most awkward childhood photo.

You can choose to be a “cottontail” and collect 10 eggs at your leisure, or a “jackrabbit” and rush to grab as many many eggs as you can. The hunt begins at 11:30 a.m.

Click here for more info and to buy tickets.

Spring Garden at Tower City

Of course, if you're looking for an Easter photo with the kids, Mr. Bunny will be at the Spring Garden at Tower City in Cleveland this weekend, which also features spring-themed crafts and an enchanted Spring Garden.

Click here for more info and to reserve your spot with Mr. Bunny.

Shovels and Rope

The country/folk duo out of Charleston, South Carolina, is performing Sunday night at the Beachland Ballroom. Married couple Michael Trent and Carrie Ann Heart have released four studio albums, “carving out a niche in the music world with strong, roots/indie/folk/rock-inspired efforts,” according to a description of the group.

Solo artist Al Oleander also performs.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Barbara Bosworth: Sun Light Moon Shadow

Timed to coincide with the total solar eclipse, Northeast Ohio photographer Barbara Bosworth’s show, opening this weekend at the Cleveland Museum of Art, explores light, from eclipses to sunsets to the luminescent glow of fireflies.

Click here and watch below for our story with more details, and click here for more information on the CMA website. General admission to the museum is always free.

New CMA exhibit showcases past eclipse