Space photography exhibit comes to CMA just in time for the total solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse is just one month away and the Cleveland Museum of Art is showcasing a new exhibit just in time for the phenomenon.

Barbara Bosworth is a photographer who grew up in Novelty, and she specializes in space photography.

Bosworth uses an 8x10 camera with a telescope attachment to capture intricate photos of the moon, sun and stars.

Her photos will be on display at the CMA and will include photos of a past solar eclipse.

"It's really a wonderful play between these gorgeous, big, beautiful, bright color photographs of the sky and eclipses and the stars and then the way they interact with our human life, both the joyous memories and the sad ones, " Barbara Tannenbaum with the CMA said.

Bosworth's exhibit will be on display now through June 30 for free; however, the museum will be closed on April 8.