All aboard! The North Pole Adventure on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic railroad starts Friday

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The holiday season is here and the North Pole Adventure on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad kicks off Friday. Tickets are still on sale and volunteers are also still needed.

The event that runs through December 20 has something to offer for the entire family and guest appearances from Santa Claus and his elves.

“Families can expect memories that will last a lifetime,” said Lynee Blixer, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. “ We have some new things at the North Pole. We have some new costumes that our elves are sporting. Tickets are still available and there’s a lot of great seats.”

One of the elf volunteers has been volunteering for the last 10 years, but last Christmas meant more to her than previous years.

“I went full out elf this past year,” said volunteer Catherine Widemire. “I had a cancer diagnosis, I am doing fine now, but it was the one thing that truly brought me joy.”

For more information and tickets, click here.