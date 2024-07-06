Alloweth's wend NEO: Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace brings old world to modern day

ROCK CREEK, Ohio — If you ever wished you could travel through time and experience life in a different era, a trip to Rock Creek in Ashtabula County might be able to make that a reality at the Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace, which opens for the season on Saturday.

A family-friendly 13th-century theme park, the Great Lakes Medieval Faire features entertainers, music, crafts, artisan vendors, rides, games and, of course, tasty food of the days of yore.

Open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 11, the Faire is rain or shine, with opening ceremonies beginning at 10:45 a.m. and closing with a Finale in Song at 6:15 p.m.

From jugglers with sticks of fire to a mermaid meet-and-greet to a blacksmith with a fire-breathing dragon—there's excitement for everyone.

Tickets for the Faire are $25 for guests 13 and over or $35 for a weekend pass. For children 5 to 12, tickets are $5 or 47 for the weekend pass. Season passes are also available.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace, click here.