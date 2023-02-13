Watch Now
MGM Northfield Park hosting 'An Evening with Charlie Sheen & Screening of Major League' April 28

Posted at 1:56 PM, Feb 13, 2023
NORTHFIELD, Ohio — MGM Northfield Park will host "An Evening with Charlie Sheen & Screening of Major League" on April 28, the casino announced.

Enjoy the classic film and a take trip down memory lane with actor and comedian Charlie Sheen as he shares moments from his colorful life. Sheen will also participate in a VIP meet and greet.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Find more info and tickets here.

