BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — For nearly 50 years, Bay Days has been an annual celebration that Bay Village residents look forward to every summer.

Bay Days takes place from noon to 10:30 p.m. June 30 through July 4 at Cahoon Memorial Park in Bay Village, except for Sunday, July 3. The park is closed on Sundays due to provisions laid out by the park's namesake, Ida Marie Cahoon.

“Cahoon park is 166 acres that was donated by Ida Marie Cahoon. Based on the will, we don’t have events on Sunday,” said Bay Village project manager Kathryn Kerber.

Organizers have scheduled a full slate of fun that includes carnival rides, food, and live music every night.

Admission to the event is free, but ride tickets cost $1 per ticket, or you can buy 24 tickets for $20. All rides required 3-4 tickets per person, per ride.

“A lot of cities have carnivals, but we think ours is very special of course,” Kerber said. “The classic car cruise on Friday. We’ve got a run and a kids parade on Monday. So, there’s a lot of unique things to do here," said Kerber.

In a world full of constant change, Bay Village Mayor Paul Koomar said Bay Days enjoy the routine that the festival provides each year, and the holiday-celebration provides a sense of comfort they can share with their families.

“Bay Days doesn’t change much. The residents love it that way,” Mayor Koomar said. “Parents love to bring their kids and create that same memory for them.”

The daily festivities include:

Thursday, June 30

7:00 pm Live music (Perfect Choice) at the Gazebo

Friday, July 1

5:00 pm Classic Car Cruise-In at Cahoon Park with DJ Cadillac Mike

7:00 pm Live music (The Geeze Cats) at the Gazebo

Saturday, July 2

2:00 pm Vintage Baseball Game (Bay Men's Club Villagers vs Whiskey Island Shamrocks) at the south end of Cahoon Park

7:00 pm Live music (Bay Village Community Band) at the Gazebo

Monday, July 4

8:30 am Bay Days 5 Mile Run and (at 8:45 am) Kids 1-mile Fun Run

11:30 am Children's Bike, Trike, and Wagon Parade (Meet at the Gazebo)

7:00 pm Live Music (Hubb's Groove) at the Gazebo

9:45 pm Gala Fireworks Display

In addition to the festival, BAYarts is hosting a farmer’s market Thursday evening and residents can enjoy walking trails in and around Cahoon park.

