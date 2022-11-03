CATS at Playhouse Square, Akron Comicon and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Nov. 5-6

CLEVELAND — The snow isn't here yet which means it's a perfect time to take advantage of the mild weather while we can. Need some help planning a weekend adventure in Northeast Ohio? Check out these events for some inspiration.

CATS

One of the biggest productions in Broadway’s history, CATS, is at the Playhouse Square not until Nov. 20. While the beloved musical will feature updated choreography and sound direction attendees can still expect to enjoy one of the most popular songs in theater, “Memory”. Find more info and buy tickets here.

Akron Comicon

The family-friendly Akron Comicon is celebrating 10 years, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. Comics past, present and future will be celebrated. Come dressed as your favorite character and enjoy 120 exhibitions from both creators and vendors. The fun happens at Emidio’s Expo Center. Buy tickets here.

Crocker Park's Harvest Bazaar Craft & Vendor Show

The 3rd Annual Harvest Bazaar Craft & Vendor Show presented by Hometown Vendors is happening Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crocker Park. There will be 55 small business owners, vendors and crafters at this free event. Find more info here.

Cleveland Comedy Festival

The 15th Annual Cleveland Comedy Festival is happening now until Nov. 5 at the Odeon Concert Club. You’re bound to laugh with comedians in attendance from all over the globe. The all-access pass includes entry to all the shows, a festival t-shirt and gift. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Mix: Con Alma

The Cleveland Museum of Art hosts its monthly evening of music, art and dancing called MIX this Friday, Nov. 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Buy tickets and find more info here.

The Movement Project’s Cleveland Dance Fest

Local, national and international artists will showcase their talents at this year’s dance fest. Head to the LaSalle Theater Nov. 5-6 to enjoy performances, dance films and master classes for adults and children. Find more info here.

Magic of Santa’s Wonderland

Beginning Nov. 5, Cabela’s in Avon will host their annual Magic of Santa Wonderland, giving children the opportunity to meet and take a free picture with Santa. To celebrate Santa’s arrival to Santa’s Wonderland there will be a festive parade and opportunities to mail letters to Santa. Find more info here.

Curious George and Run! Jump! Fly! at the Great Lakes Science Center

Curious George: Let’s Get Curious and Run! Jump Fly! Adventures in Action have been included in the general admission at the Science Center since Oct. 22. The exhibitions will be featured until Jan. 8. Children will experience interactive math, science and engineering as they “stay curious” in the Curious George exhibit. They can explore being physically active in a non-competitive environment in the Run! Jump! Fly! exhibit. Find more info here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.