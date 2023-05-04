Cedar Point opening day, Cinco De Mayo & Candytopia; Things to do in NEO this weekend May 5-7

With the opening day of Cedar Point upon us, summer must be around the corner. If roller-coasters aren't your thing, you can find Cinco De Mayo deals at most Mexican restaurants or hop on the Goodtime III to celebrate. I checked out Candytopia, and it was literally so cool. Check out these and other events happening this weekend in Northeast Ohio!

Center Point Opening Day

Cedar Point’s 154th season begins Saturday. New this year is The Boardwalk, the amusement park’s brand-new midway area with tons of new features such as the Cedar Point Grand Pavilion, a two-story dining and relaxation experience. New rides, like the Wild Mouse, a spinning family coaster, joins the lineup of coasters. Click herefor all you need to know about this season.

Cedar Point adding Boardwalk, Pavilion, new roller coaster along lake shoreline in 2023

Family Theater Day at Playhouse Square

Family Theater Day presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital gives families an opportunity to introduce theater to their children for the first time. On Saturday, May 6, families can choose between three shows; Hiccup, Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School and Step Afrika! Find tickets and more info here.

Cinco De Mayo Salsa Cruise

Hop aboard the Goodtime III for a salsa cruise featuring Sammy DeLeon y su Orquestra this Friday to celebrate Cinco De Mayo. Dance the beginning of the night away from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cruise is for adults 21 and over. Find tickets and more info here.

Akron Zoo Revenge of the Fifth

Head to the Akron Zoo for a galactic experience with themed attire and scavenger hunts. Enjoy meet-and-greets, costume contests, kid-friendly activities, a lion training session and food trucks. Find tickets and more info here.

Candytopia

Candytopia, “the outrageously interactive candy wonderland” is at Legacy Village now through the end of June. Enjoy eating candy while looking at intricate displays made of candy in each specially curated room.

AJ Smith, News 5

AJ Smith, News 5

“Let your tastebuds and your imagination soar!” says the event’s website. Find tickets and more info here.

Holocaust Education and Remembrance Day at the Maltz Museum

The Friends of the Maltz Museum present Holocaust Education and Remembrance Day this Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 to tour the galleries and participate in programs offered throughout the day. From the event’s site: “Each year, the Friends of the Maltz Museum honor the memory of 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust and celebrate the courage of those who lived to tell their harrowing stories of survival.” Registration is required. Find more info here.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The Tina Turner Musical “Tina” is at the Connor Palace, a Playhouse Square theater now until May 14. This musical is “an uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time.” Find tickets and more info here.

North Union Farmers Market

Every Saturday, from April 1 to December, head to Crocker Park for the North Union Farmers Market, presented by Westland Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing. This outdoor farmers’ market will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, cheeses and more. The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more info here.

Cleveland Botanical Garden Presents: House Plants!

From March 31 – May 21 the Cleveland Botanical Garden will have an assortment of house plants on display to help you imagine how you might accent your home. Plants will also be for sale. Find more info here.

The Disney Immersive Experience

From now until mid-May, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.