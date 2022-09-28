Check out these things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Sept. 30 - Oct. 2

CLEVELAND — September is coming to an end which means fall activities are in full swing. Here are a few activities to help you get out and explore Cleveland this weekend.

Crocker Parks 7th Annual Food Truck Challenge

More than 20 food trucks will fill Crocker Park's Main Street to compete to be the best food truck in one of seven categories. King Tut Egyptian Street Food, Eddie’s Famous Cheesesteaks, and bRaised in the CLE are a few of the food trucks you can enjoy. Judges include the Mayor of Westlake, Dennis Clough, and Bill Ryan, co-host of the "Q" Morning Show on Q104.

When: Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Crocker Park

More info

Member Appreciation Day at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is inviting members to celebrate the end of summer with live music, exhibit spotlights, activities, prizes, food, and music. The evening will end with a fireworks show. Non-members are also able to purchase tickets here.

When: Friday, Sept. 30

Where: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

More info

Portage County Craft Beer Festival

Head to Streetsboro City Park to enjoy samples of craft beers from local breweries. The general admission ticket includes a souvenir glass and 10 sample beer tickets. The VIP ticket includes a t-shirt, unique beers, early admission, 20 tastings, a food voucher, and a festival glass.

When: Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Streetsboro City Park

More info

Brew at the Zoo

Explore the Akron Zoo after hours with a glass of wine. Tickets include admission to the zoo and eight sample tastings. Full-size beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

When: Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Akron Zoo

More info

Funny Bus Halloween Tours

This 90-minute tour of some of Cleveland's scariest places is sure to be funny, not spooky. Enjoy games and music while the tour guides point out haunted houses on this Halloween-inspired tour.

When: Oct. 1 - Oct. 30

Where: Funny Bus Cleveland

More info

Cleveland Wing Week

Cleveland Wing Week kicks off on Sept. 26 and features local restaurants from Buffalo Wild Wings to Market Garden Brewery. Each participating restaurant will offer six wings for $7 in a variety of styles and flavors.

When: Now until Oct. 2

Where: Various restaurants.

More info

