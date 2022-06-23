Cleveland History Days events kick off celebrating the city's rich history

CLEVELAND — Over the next ten days, families can celebrate Cleveland and learn about the city's rich history through about 40 events and experiences. It’s all part of the fifth annual “Cleveland History Days,” which kicks off Thursday, June 23.

Tom Yablonsky, vice-Chairman of Canal Way Partners and one of the founders of “Cleveland History Days,” says the program was created to preserve the city’s history through the community.

Yablonsky says Cleveland “in a way has undersold itself.” He believes Cleveland is “one of the five most significant American cities in our history in terms of economics and industry. “

For a full list of events and details, click here.