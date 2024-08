If you haven't had the chance to check out the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, you have some time to check it out.

The event was originally scheduled to end this weekend, but the zoo announced they would extend it.

The Asian Lantern Festival will now run through Sept. 14.

You can check out new lanterns, live acrobatic performances and plenty of culturally inspired food options.

