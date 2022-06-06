Cleveland Metroparks Zoo lights up again with popular Asian Lantern Festival

CLEVELAND — The Asian Lantern Festival, the popular after-hours event at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, returns this summer with large-scale illuminated lantern displays, live acrobatic performances, and culturally inspired cuisine beginning Wednesday, July 6 to Aug. 21.

In its fifth year, this year’s event will include some of the largest displays yet, including a 100-foot-long, four-story-tall palace, sprawling Chinese gardens along Waterfowl Lake and a half-dozen giant walk-through lanterns that will surround nests with colorful flowers.

Each year, over 150,000 visitors come to the zoo after dark to experience the festival, according to the news release. This year, there will be live performances every hour on Fifth Third Bank Stage. Throughout the festival, visitors who work up an appetite while exploring the zoo can taste a variety of culturally-inspired cuisines from some of the best restaurants Cleveland has to offer at the MetroHealth Asian Food Market.

“Asian Lantern Festival has become a summer staple in Cleveland with guests returning year after year to experience the Zoo in a whole new way,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer in a news release. “Thanks to the tremendous support of our partners we’re able to elevate the festival every year and we can’t wait to share our biggest and most complex displays yet.”

Visitors will also see a variety of animals, such as endangered species and mystical dragons, reflected in the illuminated displays.

The zoo will offer a limited number of drive-thru opportunities on Wednesday nights for anyone who wants to experience the festival from their personal vehicles.

Tickets are on sale now.



Discounted cost for zoo members is $19 or a 4-pack for $57.

Advanced non-member tickets are $22 or a 4-pack for $66.

Same-day tickets can be purchased at the box office for $25 or a 4-pack for $75. Drive-through tickets are $57 per vehicle for members and $66 per vehicles for non-members.

Buy tickets here.

