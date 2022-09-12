Cleveland Zoo's Trick-or-Treat Fest offers daytime trick-or-treating, costumed characters and more

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Zoo’s Trick-or-Treat Fest returns in October with ample opportunities for daytime trick-or-treating and meet-and-greets with costumed characters.

There will be 20 trick-or-treat stations along Wayside Furniture Way during Trick-or-Treat Fest, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on multiple days throughout the month of October, according to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The Monster Mash Dance Party at the zoo’s amphitheater also returns this year, and this add-on ticketed experience comes with unlimited rides on the Pumpkin Express and the Circle of Wildlife Carousel, zoo officials said.

The first 800 trick-or-treaters will receive a complimentary treat bag.

This year, guests will get to see a custom-made, larger-than-life animal display constructed from natural materials, according to the zoo.

Tickets to Trick-or-Treat Fest are $9.95 for zoo members and $19.95 for non-members, and are valid for all-day zoo admission. Trick-or-treaters will select a half-hour block of time between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to visit Trick-or-Treat Way.

