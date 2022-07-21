Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, July 22–24

CLEVELAND — There’s no shortage of cool things to do this weekend! We highlighted some of the great events going on in Northeast Ohio so you can plan your fun-filled weekend accordingly.

Storyblocks many colored balloons forming a bright background wallpaper image

Happy Birthday Cleveland!

Are you a proud Clevelander? Then this event is for you. Cleveland turns 226 on July 22, and to celebrate, the Early Settlers Association will observe the day with birthday cake and presentations in Public Square near the statue of General Moses Cleaveland.

Fun fact, the settlement of “Cleaveland” eventually became "Cleveland" and the story has it the surveyors misspelled “Cleaveland” on their original map and the name “Cleveland” stuck.

When: Friday, July 22 at 12 p.m.

Where: Public Square near the statue of General Moses Cleaveland

More info

BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival

The BorderLight Festival was created to illuminate the borders that separate us and connect Cleveland with the global community. It features a curated selection of international touring productions, and a Fringe Festival featuring all genres of theatrical performances self-produced by local and national artists. Audiences can expect to experience theater, dance, circus, immersive experiences, puppetry, spoken word, pop-up performances, stand-up comedy and more.

When: July 20 – 24

Where: U.S. Bank Plaza, E 14th St. and Euclid Ave.

More info

Something Rotten

Set in 1595, the story of two brothers, who just happen to be the nemeses of a little-known Mr. William Shakespeare, are desperate to write a hit play. A local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre will involve Singing, Dancing, AND Acting, all at the same time! Gasp! The brothers then decide to write the world’s very first musical! Something Rotten, directed by Scott Spence, is playing at Senney Theater now through August 7.

Beck Center for the Arts Something Rotten

When: Now until August 7

Where: Senney Theater, Lakewood OH

More info

Front Porch Concert Series

Grab your lawn chairs and head to the front steps of the Lakewood Public Library for some live music! LakewoodAlive, a nonprofit in the city of Lakewood dedicated to sustaining a vibrant city, has featured an array of diverse musical genres in their Front Porch Concert Series. As the series winds down, attendees will enjoy the popular rock and soul group, Apostle Jones.

When: Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: The front steps of the Lakewood Public Library

More info

Cedar Point Nights

The fun goes up when the sun goes down this summer at Cedar Point! Dance the night away on the Cedar Point Beach at the ultimate nighttime glow beach party. Enjoy fire pits, lounge chairs and larger-than-life games. Experience vibrant colors, glowing decorations, music to match the vibe and a delicious all-you-can-eat buffet at the immersive Dine in the Dark experience.

News 5

When: July 21 – August 21 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point

More info

Coventry Village Street Festival

Join Coventry Village for a neighborhood classic celebration of the unique Coventry community at the Coventry Village Street Festival. The festival will feature live music from local artists, Coventry Food Festival, sidewalk sales with Coventry merchants, free movie in the park: Spider Man No Way Home and more!

Chris Dant in collaboration with Zygote Press Coventry Village Street Festival

When: July 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 1820 Coventry Village, Cleveland Heights, Ohio

More info

Disco Party at Shooters

A Cleveland favorite, Shooters on the Water, will be hosting a "Disco Inferno" disco party this Sunday. So boogie your way down to the West Bank of the Flats for this fun-filled event.

When: Sunday, July 24 at 4 p.m.

Where: Shooters on the Water

More info

Mission Botanica

Climb, leap, hang, and fly through the green and mysterious world of a unique maze with Mission Botanica. The Holden Arboretum invites children to explore the vast biodiversity in a bilingual, family-friendly adventure maze, that will feature highlighted plants and trees from the arboretum’s collection.

Holden Arboretum Mission Botanica

When: Now through September 5

Where: Holden Arboretum

More info

Gatsby Night at Dive Bar

Travel back in time and enjoy a night of Gatsby-themed drinks, movies, and more. The event will be hosted in the back room of Dive Bar in Cleveland's Warehouse District, making it a private speakeasy for those who sign up. Attendees will enjoy a variety of craft cocktails designed after the Roaring 20s as well as a few themed surprises. Those who sign up will be given a password to enter the speakeasy through a special door. Dress to impress in your best Gatsby attire.

When: Friday, July 22 at 10 p.m.

Where: Dive Bar

More info

Piano Days @CLE Festival

Piano Cleveland invites you to come out for some Friday-night fun and fantastic music, as some of Cleveland’s best musicians take the stage at The Van Aken District to turn up the volume for the Piano Days @CLE festival! Grab a bite to eat, sit back, and enjoy!

When: Friday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Van Aken District

More info

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.