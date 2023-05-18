Culture, food & unity: The Cleveland Asian Festival returns to AsiaTown this weekend

This weekend, Cleveland's AsiaTown will be transformed into a festival celebrating diversity and the Asian Culture in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Asian Festival returns May 20 and 21 and is organized by the community for the community.

One mission the Cleveland Asian Festival has is to educate and promote Asian culture and traditions during Pacific American Heritage Month, celebrated annually in May.

The authentic Asian cuisine from over 25 local restaurants will definitely be the star of the show. From Bahn mi and chutney to dumplings and lo mein, there will be a smorgasbord of food that celebrates the diversity of this rich neighborhood.

In addition to good eats, the festival boasts over 100 World Marketplace vendors and exhibitors, the Colors of Asia Fashion show, an Asian Pop dance competition, music, demonstrations and activities for the whole family.

The festival is set to happen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is free, parking is free and there will be free shuttle bus rides to and from the festival. Find more info here.

News 5 is a proud media partner of this year's festival.

