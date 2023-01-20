Disney Animation Immersive Experience and other things to do this weekend, Jan. 20-22

Has cabin fever set in? Bundle up and enjoy one of these activities happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

The Disney Animation Immersive Experience

From now until mid-April, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. See how cool it looks in the player above with News 5's Taneisha's Cordell. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Today’s Bride Wedding Show

Brides-to-be and wedding coordinators, this event is for you. Everything needed to plan the wedding of your dreams will be at the I-X Center Jan. 21 & 22. Vendors range from cakes and flowers to musicians and bridal attire. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Frostbite BBQ at the Cleveland Metroparks

Get a taste of summer at the Cleveland Metroparks Frostbite BBQ Jan. 21 & 22. This winter cookout will have food trucks, ice carving and live music. Find more info here.

Cleveland Home Show

The Cleveland Home Show is at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland Jan. 21& 22 with inspiration and experts to help you complete that next home improvement project. Admission is free with online registration or pay $10 a the door. Find more info and register here.

The ELK & ELK DTW Ice Fest

The Downtown Willoughby Bar & Restaurant Association is hosting its first Ice Fest Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Erie Street and Point Park. The streets will be lined with ice block decor from Elegant Ice as you shop specials at over 10 bars and restaurants. Find more info here.

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market

Find over 20 local farms, bakers and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here.

Mentor Chill Out

Make the most of the winter weather at the annual Mentor Chill Out Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m at the Mentor Civic Center Park. There will be tons of activities for the whole family including ice carving, an ice rink, sledding, kids' crafts, games, music, food and more. Find more info here.

Richfield Snowbird Festival

The Richfield Snowbird Festival will take place Sunday, Jan. 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richfield Heritage Preserve with appearances from the winter animals at the Akron Zoo, story time with Richfield Library, the Husky Sled Dog Teams, pictures with the Penguin Pack and more. Find more info here.

Bright Nights

The K&D Group presents Winterland Downtown Cleveland: Bright Nights a pop-up fire pit experience around Cleveland this winter. The first pop-up is Saturday, Jan. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lighthouse Park. There will be live music, cocktails to purchase and free s'mores kits with registration. Register and find more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.