Fa-la-la-la the holidays are here! Holiday-inspired things to do in NEO this weekend, Dec. 1-3

Well, hello, December! Now that we got that first major snow behind us, it's a great time to get out and have some good ole holiday fun this weekend. Check out the News 5 Weather Team's weekend forecast to know if you need those snow boots or that raincoat.

A Christmas Carol

It's never too late to make new holiday traditions, and "A Christmas Carol" is a good place to start. Now until Dec. 23 at the Playhouse Square's Mimi Ohio Theatre, enjoy Charles Dickens's classic tale about the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge live. Find tickets and more info here.

Downtown Cleveland's WinterLand

Downtown Cleveland's WinterLand presented by K&D Group, has events for the entire family this holiday season. From the "Kringle's Inventionasium Experience," an interactive "top-secret inventing lab," to pop-up holiday bars to Bruce, the talking holiday tree in "Bruce the Spruce's Forest," there is no shortage of activities. Find the entire list of activities and more details here.

Little Italy Holiday ArtWalk

Beginning Friday at 5 p.m., enjoy the Little Italy Holiday ArtWalk just in time for you to give the gift of art this holiday season. Find more info on times and participating locations here.

Karamu House's "Black Nativity"

Karamu House, the oldest Black theatre in the country, presents the classic gospel celebration "Black Nativity" in the Allen Theatre beginning Friday. Written by legendary playwright and Karamu alum Langston Hughes, "Black Nativity" is a holiday favorite. Find tickets and more info here.

Cleveland Public Square Ice Skating

Take the whole family to Public Square for outdoor ice skating. The rink is open now until Jan. 15. Find more info here.

Friends of Greenhouse Poinsettia Sale & Holiday Bazaar

Head to Rockefeller Park Greenhouse Friday and Saturday for $5 poinsettias and locally made art from Upcycled Arts. Holiday plants from the Gardeners of Greater Cleveland will also be available. Find more info here.

Funny Bus Lights & Laughs Holiday Tours

Starting at $29 per person, explore Cleveland on a 90-minute trip with a local comedian as your guide. The guide will combine history, comedy, holiday lights, music and games. The Funny Bus departs from Collision Bend Brewing in the East Bank of the Flats. Find tickets and more info here.