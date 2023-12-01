FORECAST: Widespread Showers & Seasonable Temps

CLEVELAND — The Arctic Air has moved out allowing above normal temperatures to return to the region for the weekend.

Clouds thickened up overnight ahead of an area of rain that will spread across Northern Ohio by sunrise. The extra clouds will keep it mild tonight with temps in the 40s throughout nearly the entire day. Widespread showers look to fade somewhat this afternoon, but the rain chance is never zero today. It just drops from a 100% chance this morning to about 30% chance this afternoon and evening. Plan for about 0.25 - 0.50 inches of rain.

Showers look to gradually fade with the best chance for rain early on Saturday, but another round of wet weather is expected on Sunday with chilly digits returning early next week. A few flakes will be possible Monday/Tuesday.

What To Expect

Mild morning

A soggy Friday

Few lighter showers especially early on Saturday

Scattered showers Sunday PM

Mild weekend

Colder next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: More rain. Chilly.| High: 46º

Saturday: Few showers. Mostly cloudy. Temps fall during the afternoon.| High: 53º

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 51º

Monday: Lake effect showers, chilly digits.| High: 42º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter