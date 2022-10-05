Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9

CLEVELAND — The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.

StoneWater Golf's Yard Family Festival

StoneWater Golf celebrates the closing of the golf season with the Yard Family Festival. Attendees will enjoy live music, the Rustic Grill Food Stand, a full bar, beer and wine tastings, hot chocolate, spiked apple cider, pumpkin decorating, putt-putt, pumpkin tic tac toe, and local pumpkin carver, Mike Pickett, will have custom pumpkins.

When: Oct. 7

Where: StoneWater Golf Club

More info

Jurassic World Live

Dinosaurs will be brought to life at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in this action-packed show. A team of scientist attempt to save Troodon dinosaur, Jennie, after Indominus rex escapes causing chaos in the park.

When: Oct. 7-9

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

More info

Solon Fall Festival

Enjoy a full day of Fall family fun with music, backyard games, food trucks, hayrides, pumpkin decorating, pie baking contest, football skills competition, and more. What more could ask for?

When: Oct. 8

Where: Solon Community Park

More info

Cruisin' to Fight Hunger Car Show

This is no ordinary car show, it is one with a purpose. Feeding families in need is the goal. All event and raffle proceeds go to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

When: Oct. 7

Where: NAPA Store

More info

Dinner with a Slice of History: "Flying over the Himalayas in WWII"

The International Women's Air & Space Museum presents Dinner with a Slice of History highlighting the story of Rebecca Chan Chung, a U.S. World War II Army veteran who worked as a nurse with Flying Tigers during the Battle of Hong Kong.

When: Oct. 7

Where: Burke Lakefront Airport

More info

Ashtabula Covered Bridge Festival

Ashtabula is home to the shortest and longest bridges in the United States. The Ashtabula Covered Bridge Festival gives you an opportunity to check them and the other 17 bridges out for yourself during a self-guided driving tour. During your tour be sure to stop at the festival that will be complete with entertainment, demonstrations, food vendors, kids activities, a parade, and more.

When: Oct. 8 & 9

Where: East Jefferson Street

More info

WonderFest 2022

The West Hill Neighborhood organization is hosting its very first WonderFest in Akron Saturday. This festival will have something for the whole family. There will be music, food, yoga, art, walking tours, and kids' activities.

When: Oct. 8

Where: The Spotted Owl Akron

More info

Ohio Mart

Ohio Mart is an artisan festival featuring more than 120 artists, entertainment, food, and more. Artisans on display will offer everything from garden art and ceramics to sculptures and jewelry. Tickets must be purchased online before attending the event, find tickets here.

When: Oct. 6 - 9

Where: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

More info

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.