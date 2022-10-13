Fall professional sports and other cool things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 14-16

CLEVELAND — The Guardians will be back home for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees, the Monsters will have their season opener and the Brownies take on the Patriots this weekend so there is no shortage of fall professional sports to enjoy. If sports aren't your thing, don't worry, October also means fall festivals. Check out some of these things happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

ALDS Game 3: the Guardians vs. the Yankees

The Guardians are still currently scheduled to host the New York Yankees at Progressive Field this Saturday, Oct. 15 for game 3 of the American League Division Series. While Game 2 was delayed until Friday due to storms in New York Thursday, at this time, this weekend's game or games at home have not been affected.

If necessary, game 4 will be Sunday, Oct. 16. If you can't make it to the game tune into TBS at 7:37 PM EST on Saturday and 7:07 PM EST on Sunday.

When: Oct. 15 & 16

Where: Progressive Field

More info

Berea Harvest Festival

The kiddos can break their Halloween costumes in and dress up for trick-or-treating on the trails of Coe Lake Park. The festival also includes activities for the entire family, like a magic show, food vendors, music and face painting, and will conclude with a fireworks display.

When: Oct. 15

Where: Coe Lake Park

More info

BreastFest Cleveland 2022

Party with a purpose at BreastFest Cleveland 2022. The JD Breast Cancer Foundation is hosting the concert to raise money in support of breast cancer patients and families in Northeast Ohio.

When: Oct. 16

Where: Brothers Lounge

More info

NEOCH-toberfest '22

The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH) is a non-profit dedicated to advocating for the homeless in Northeast Ohio. This will be the fifth year the non-profit hosts NEOCH-toberfest to celebrate the commitment they and other advocates have to ending homelessness. There will be music, beer, raffles, food and items to auction.

When: Oct. 15

Where: St. Edward High School

More info

LakewoodAlive's 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

What could be cuter than a pup in costume? See for yourself at the Spooky Pooch Parade sponsored by Ken Ganley Subaru of Bedford, a parade along Madison Avenue. In addition to the parade, there will be an awards ceremony, dog games and a free festival at Madison Park. If you have a pup you want to dress to impress, pre-registration is $10 per dog and registration for the day of is $15 per dog.

When: Oct. 15

Where: Madison Park

More info

Browns vs. Patriots

It's Week 6 in the NFL and the Browns will take on the Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday. Both teams head into the game with a 2-3 standing. Purchase tickets here.

When: Oct. 16

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium

More info

Akron Boo at the Zoo

The Akron Boo at the Zoo is a popular Halloween event that gives trick-or-treaters a safe place to show off their costumes, load up on candy and still enjoy the wildlife.

When: Oct. 15 - 30

Where: Akron Zoo

More info

Cleveland Monsters vs. Syracuse Crunch

The Cleveland Monsters will host the Syracuse Crunch in their home opener at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Friday, Oct. 14. When fans will receive free tickets to Friday's opening night when they purchase tickets to Fan Salute Night on Saturday, April 30.

When: Oct. 14

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

More info

