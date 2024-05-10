Family-friendly fun at Lorain Raceway Park

AMHERST TWP., Ohio — Randy Maggio, Jr. and his family have always had a need for speed.

"I was kind of born into it. My cousins raced, my dad owned a race track back in the day. That's actually how my mom and dad met," said Maggio.

The veteran racing family bought Painesville Speedway in 2017. They expanded their racing footprint in 2020, taking over the old Lorain County Speedway in Amherst.

"Lorain [raceway] is a three-eighths mile with 12 degrees banking. So, you know, we can have some faster cars here," said Maggio.

After buying the track, the Maggio's changed the name to Lorain Raceway Park and made several upgrades.

"We've put a new catch fence in, a new wall in turn one and two, new asphalt grinds, a new pavilion. They built a pond," said Maggio.

The improvements allow the park to host different styles of racing. Racing fan Dow Shaffer likes the variety.

"They have sprint cars, stock cars. If you like cars, like a lot of tire smoke and loud noise, this is the place to be," said Shaffer.

New this year, Lorain Raceway Park added a track just for kids.

"They can start at ages two or three in little electric go-carts, motorized go-carts and the quarter midgets and stuff that a lot of the NASCAR drivers start in," said Maggio.

Lorain Raceway Park has something for everyone, whether you're a racing fan or not.

"It's date night, it's family night, it's guys night, girls night. It's more of a destination spot than just a race track," said Maggio. "We want to have families of all ages come here and have fun and enjoy it and come back."

Lorain Raceway Park has events scheduled through October. For more information, click here.