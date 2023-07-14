Festival here, festival there, festivals everywhere; Things to do in NEO this weekend, July 14-16

There are festivals galore happening this weekend in Northeast Ohio. Check out this list to pick one, two or a few!

Taste of Tremont

One of Cleveland’s longest-standing neighborhood festivals, Taste of Tremont, highlights flavors from all over the world Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. in Cleveland’s Tremont area. Enjoy food from over 30 restaurants, music, art and more. Find more info here.

Strongsville’s 81st Annual Homecoming Festival

Strongsville’s 81st Annual Homecoming Festival is happening now through Saturday at Strongsville Commons. New rides, games, food, and live entertainment will make this an event for the whole family. Find more info here.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel 97th Annual Festival

Head to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church today through Sunday for their Italian Festival, celebrating their heritage with food, games and music nightly and a religious procession of saints on Sunday. Find more info here.

St. John Vianney Summer Festival

Mini golf, a pirate ship, a train, food, live entertainment, games, Monte Carlo, and a raffle to win a 2-year lease on a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu set this summer festival apart. Head to the St. John Vianney Summer Festival Friday through Sunday for all the fun. Find more info here.

2023 Painesville Party in the Park

The 2023 Painesville Party in the Park will feature over 30 musical acts featuring up-and-coming local acts, award-winning Cleveland musicians and national touring acts. Attendees will enjoy many different genres, including rock, reggae, jazz, funk, pop, indie, folk, rock-a-billy, country, classic Rock, jam bands, Latin, soul, bluegrass and more. Head to Veterans Park this weekend to enjoy the festivities. Find more info here.

Saint Charles Borromeo Parish Summer Celebration

Win a car or a roof at the Saint Charles Borromeo Parish Summer Celebration happening this weekend. Enjoy food trucks, a wine and beer garden and a variety of games. Live music from the Liverpool Lads, That 80s Band and Disco Inferno will provide tunes for the fun. Find more info here.

Tequila Fest Cleveland

Tequila Fest Cleveland is Saturday in Voinovich Bicentennial Park from 3 to 10 p.m. A ticket to the event gets you 12 tequila samples, food from Barrio, a souvenir and live music. Tickets will not be available at the door and must be purchased ahead of time. Find tickets and more info here.

Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival

“The bags are calling.” The 38th Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival makes its return after a three-year hiatus caused by COVID-19 and scheduling conflicts in 2022. Head to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this weekend to celebrate Irish culture with food, bands, dancers, children’s activities, exhibits and more. Find more info here.

Uncorked Wine Festivals

The Uncorked Wine Festival will be at the Great Lakes Science Center for the fourth year in a row! This Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m., enjoy over 100 wines from around the world, after-hour access to the science center, food trucks, music and more. Find more info and tickets here.

Scene Ale Fest

This one is for beer lovers. Enjoy a beautiful summer day in Cleveland’s Lincoln Park with hundreds of craft and premium beers, wine, seltzer and cider. There will be food, music, games, retail vendors and more. Find more info here.

Kent Blues Fest

Enjoy free live music at venues all around Kent. Over 40 artists and bands will perform in Downtown Kent Saturday beginning at noon. Find the schedule of performances and more info here.

Lakewood Summer Meltdown

Bring the whole family for free fun in the sun at the Lakewood Summer Meltdown Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. on Detroit Avenue in Downtown Lakewood between Marlowe and Arthur avenues. Enjoy outdoor activities, games, food, a beer garden, live music and more. Find more info here.

Headlands BeachFest

Headlands BeachFest is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Headlands Beach State Park. The “ultimate beach party” will include food, music, sandcastle-building competitions, vendors and more. Find more info here.

2023 Willoughby ArtsFest

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., head to Historic Downtown Willoughby for Willoughby ArtsFest, where Erie and Center streets will be lined with artists. Boutiques, shops and restaurants will also be available to take a break. Find more info here.

49th Annual Art in the Park

Spend the day in Medina’s Courthouse Square enjoying art Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 49th Annual Art in the Park. Find more info here.

