New proposed legislation in Cleveland: Get security or close early

Cleveland Councilman Richard Starr has proposed new legislation that requires businesses that are open between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. to have at least one armed security guard.

The push to keep businesses safe comes after the mass shooting Sunday morning in the Warehouse District.

The new legislation would affect late-night retail establishments, including bars, grocery stores and gas stations.

Business owners would also be required to operate surveillance cameras on the inside and the outside of their establishments.

The legislation also states that if certain crimes are committed at those businesses, they would then have to have at least four armed security guards.

