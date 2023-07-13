Cleveland mass shooting suspect charged with 9 counts of attempted murder, held on $9 million bond

The 25-year-old man accused of opening fire last weekend and injuring nine people in the Warehouse District in Downtown Cleveland appeared in court Thursday on attempted murder charges.

The defendant, Jaylon Jennings, is charged with nine counts of attempted murder, one count for each person struck by gunfire.

Jennings is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail in lieu of a $9 million bond, $1 million for each victim injured.

He's scheduled to appear in court on July 21 for a preliminary hearing.

The shooting

At around 2:30 a.m. on July 9, shots rang out near West 6th Street and Johnson Court. Video footage of the shooting shows a large crowd of people running in terror as bullets whizzed through the air.

In total, nine people were hit by gunfire.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force identified Jennings as the shooting suspect, tracked him down and arrested him Tuesday morning in the 2900 block of Toledo Avenue in Lorain. The gun used in the crime hasn't been found.

