Possible suspect in Cleveland mass shooting in custody, sources say

A possible suspect in the mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District early Sunday morning is in custody, Cleveland Police sources confirmed to News 5.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Police Chief Wayne Drummond and a U.S. Marshals Service representative are expected to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday to provide updates on the case. Watch live below:

Nine people were shot at W. 6th Street and Johnson Court at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and were taken to the hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation at the scene, as the bars let out on W. 6th Street, an unknown person shot into a group of people standing outside before fleeing.

Drummond said in a press conference that officers were stationed in the Warehouse District at the time of the shooting.

"This particular individual started shooting towards the crowd, as we all know, that nine individuals," Drummond said. "The officers immediately ran to the gunfire, ran to the victims and rendered first aid. All the officers rendered first aid to the victims. As I stated, we had nine total victims, seven males and two females ranging from ages 23 to 38 years old."

The victims were taken to the MetroHealth Medical Center. There are no life-threatening injuries at this point. Of the victims, seven are men ranging in age from their early 20s to late 30s, and two are women in their early 20s, according to officials.

Investigators are currently in the process of reviewing evidence and video and have interviewed the victims, police said.

On Monday, downtown restaurant owner Bobby George confirmed to News 5 that he is offering a $50,000 reward for information that helps police catch the suspected gunman.

On Tuesday, MetroHealth confirmed that a group of individuals rushed into the hospital hours after the shooting, apparently trying to get to one of the shooting victims. They were stopped by MetroHealth Police officers and fled from the building.

