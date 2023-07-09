9 shot after gunman opens fire towards group of people in the Warehouse District overnight, police say

CLEVELAND — Nine people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting that took place overnight at W. 6th Street and Johnson Court in the Warehouse District, according to police.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Cleveland police assigned to the Warehouse District detail responded quickly to the area for a call regarding multiple people shot outside.

According to a preliminary investigation at the scene, as the bars let out on W. 6th Street, an unknown person shot into a group of people standing outside before fleeing.

The victims were taken to the MetroHealth Medical Center. Four were transported in serious condition, and five were transported in stable condition. Of the victims, seven are men in their mid-20s and two are women in their early 20s, according to officials.

A shooting also happened in the residential area of Tremont, confirmed Cleveland EMS.

Two men, a 23-year-old and a 27-year-old, were taken to the MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition from the 2500 block of W. 6th Street. The details surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

Cleveland police are asking anyone with information on the Warehouse District shooting to contact them at 216-623-5318. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, and a reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available, said police.

News 5 is working to learn more about both shootings and will update this story as information is provided.

