Festivals galore and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, August 5-7

CLEVELAND — Did someone say they were in the mood for a festival? Well, you’re in luck because August kicks off with a variety of festivals and cool events sure to pique your interest. Have fun finding something cool to do this weekend.

Vintage Ohio Wine Festival

"Colorful tents, rolling hills, picnic tables, and groves of tall oaks provide a tranquil setting for the Vintage Ohio Wine Festival," states the website for the Lake County event. Enjoy scrumptious food, cooking school demonstrations, two stages of live music entertainment, artisans, and shopping.

"Sample wines from Ohio wineries offering regional wines ranging from world-class wines like Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc, or Riesling to fun-to-drink fruit wines made from fresh strawberries, blackberries, peaches, and raspberries," states the website for the event. "Whether one enjoys red, white, blush, dry, sweet, or something in-between, there will be an opportunity to find a favorite 'Vintage Experience.'"

Get your tickets at the festival gate.

When: August 5 & 6

Where: Lake Metroparks Farmpark

More info

Puerto Rican Parade & Cultural Festival

Since the late 60s, the Puerto Rican community in Cleveland has celebrated their arts and culture with a parade. The goal is to bring together the city’s residents and to educate the community about Puerto Rican culture.

The two-day festival begins Saturday at noon and will have numerous food and merchandise vendors for attendees to enjoy. This year’s parade will showcase the Cleveland Guardians and the honorees on parade floats and kicks off at the corner of Fulton Rd. and Trowbridge Ave. Sunday at 11 a.m.

When: August 6 & 7

Where: The corner of Fulton Rd. and Trowbridge Ave.

More info

Twins Days Festival

Every year the city of Twinsburg celebrates the uniqueness of twins and multiples from all over the world with the Twins Days Festival. To celebrate that wild, vibrant, and energetic environment, the theme for the 47th Annual Twins Days Festival is "Welcome 2 the Jungle!" This weekend is packed with events not just for twins, but for the whole family. There will be amusement rides and games, corn hole, twin talent shows, volleyball tournaments, bingo, and of course food.

When: August 5 – August 7

Where: Glenn Chamberlin Park

More info

Lakewood Arts Festival

The 45th annual Lakewood Art festival will be held Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This free event brings over 100 local and national artists to exhibit and sell their work on the streets of Lakewood. The event also features live musical entertainment on three stages.

When: Saturday, August 6

Where: The corner of Detroit Ave. and Arthur Ave.

More info

The Fest 2022

The Fest is a one-day event that brings people together from all regions to enjoy an inspiring day of faith, family and fun. There will be nationally-known bands playing live, but it’s more than just a concert. Fest volunteers will guide attendees through activities, crafts, inflatables, sponsor tents, and entertainment. There will food and drinks to enjoy while walking the grounds of the Center for Pastoral Leadership in Wickliffe.

When: Sunday, August 7

Where: the Center for Pastoral Leadership in Wickliffe

More info

Taco and Tequila Fest

If you like tacos and tequila this event in Downtown Willoughby is for you. Purchasing a ticket allows you to sample a variety of high-end tequilas at 14 locations. Each location will also have a specialty taco for the day available for purchase at a discounted price for ticket holders. Also included in the price of the ticket is a flask or shirt and coupons from local retailers.

When: August 6

Where: Downtown Willoughby, check in at Hola Taco

More info

Legacy Live - Nitebridge

Legacy Village’s free summer concert series is still going strong. Enjoy jazz, country, blues, rock, and everything in between as the very versatile dance band Nitebridge takes the stage. All concerts take place at The Lawn, located between California Pizza Kitchen and Bar Louie, and are subject to cancellation in cases of inclement weather.

When: Saturday, August 6

Where: Legacy Village

More info

Kid Rock at Blossom Music Center

The Bad Reputation Tour is making a stop in Cleveland. Kid Rock will perform with 80s British-American rock band Foreigner for an evening of oldies but goodies and some new favorites.

When: Friday, August 5

Where: Blossom Music Center

More info

Apollo’s Fire: Lift Ev’ry Voice (pic)

Apollo’s Fire is an international baroque orchestra right here in Northeast Ohio. Their summer concert series, Lift Ev’ry Voice, takes a musical journey from 1622 to 2022 with new compositions by Black composer Jonathan Woody. Soloists, instruments, and children’s voices join in this uplifting celebration of brotherhood and sisterhood.

When: August 5 – August 7

Where: Various locations

More info

Medina County Fair

Head to Medina County for one of Ohio's oldest and largest county fairs. Once there you will find all your fair favorites as well as some exciting new attractions, foods, and entertainment. From horse and pony shows to extreme illusions there is something for the whole family.

When: Until August 7

Where: Medina County Fairgrounds

More info

