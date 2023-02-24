Great Cod! Here's Northeast Ohio's 2023 Fish Fry guide

The Lenten season has arrived, and so has fish fry Fridays. Here are some of the best fish fries in Northeast Ohio.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Ss. Robert and William Catholic Parish

351 East 260th St., Euclid.

216-731-1515

Held every Friday during Lent from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church

7700 Hoertz Road, Parma

440-843-9149

Held every Friday during Lent from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sokol Greater Cleveland Bohemian National Hall

4939 Broadway Ave., Cleveland

216-883-0675

Held every Friday during Lent from 4 to 7 p.m.

Church of the Assumption

9183 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights

440-546-9552

Held every Friday during Lent from 4 to 7 p.m.

St. John Bosco Church

6480 Pearl Road, Parma Heights

440-886-3500

Held every Friday during Lent from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Donauschwaben's German American Cultural Center

7370 Columbia Road, Olmsted Falls

440-235-2646

Held every Friday during Lent from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Lakewood Masonic Temple

15300 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

216-551-7700

Held every Friday during Lent from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church

3434 George Ave., Parma

440-884-2319

Held every Friday during Lent from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral

2151 W. Wallings Road, Broadview Heights

Held every Friday through April 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland

216-937-1938

Held every Friday through April 7 from 4:30 p.m. to Midnight.

Ukrainian American Youth Association

7425 W. Pleasant Valley Road, Parma

440-843-9234

Held every Friday through April 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Rustic Grill at StoneWater

1 Club Drive, Highland Heights.

440-461-4653

Held every Friday through April 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Betts Fish Fry

2000 East 9th St., Cleveland

216-357-2680

Held every Friday through April 7 from 4 p.m. to midnight.

St. Leo the Great

4900 Broadview Road, Cleveland

216-6961-1006

Held every Friday during Lent from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church

3352 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights

216-932-3300

Held every Friday through March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

St. James Roman Catholic Church

17514 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Held every Friday through March 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks

Various locations

Held every Friday through April 7 from 3 to 7 p.m.

St. Charles Borromeo

7107 Wilber Ave., Parma

Held every Friday through April 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox

2187 West 14th St., Cleveland

216-861-0116

Held every Friday through April 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Irish American Club East Side

22770 Lakeshore Boulevard, Euclid,

216-731-4003

Held every Friday through April 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Amici Italian Restaurant

13000 Royalton Road, North Royalton

440-628-9715

Daily through April 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

LAKE COUNTY

St. Gabriel's

9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township

440-352-8282

Held every Friday through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

LORAIN COUNTY

American Slovak Club

2915 Broadway Avenue, Lorain, Ohio.

440-245-5146

Held every Friday year-round from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Joseph's Catholic Church

32929 Lake Road, Avon Lake

440-933-3152

Held every Friday through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church

1878 Abbe Road N., Sheffield Lake

440-934-4227

Held every Friday through April 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

MEDINA COUNTY

Saint Ambrose Catholic Parish

929 Pearl Road, Brunswick

330-460-7300

Held every Friday through April 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Brunswick VFW 9520

1439 S Carpenter Road, Brunswick

330-273-4892

Held every Friday through April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.

STARK COUNTY

St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral

1123 44th St. NE, Canton

330-492-8413

Held every Friday through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Mary Church

8900 Columbus Road, Louisville

330-875-7705

Held every Friday through March 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT COUNTY

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish

164 West Market Street, Akron

330-535-3135

Held every Friday through April 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tadmor Shrine Center

3000 Krebs Drive

330-644-8494

Held every Friday through April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Don't see your favorite fish fry spot on our list? Email us at webstaff@wews.com.

