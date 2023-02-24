Great Cod! Here's Northeast Ohio's 2023 Fish Fry guide

The Lenten season has arrived, and so has fish fry Fridays. Here are some of the best fish fries in Northeast Ohio.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY
Ss. Robert and William Catholic Parish
351 East 260th St., Euclid.
216-731-1515
Held every Friday during Lent from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church
7700 Hoertz Road, Parma
440-843-9149
Held every Friday during Lent from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sokol Greater Cleveland Bohemian National Hall
4939 Broadway Ave., Cleveland
216-883-0675
Held every Friday during Lent from 4 to 7 p.m.
Church of the Assumption
9183 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights
440-546-9552
Held every Friday during Lent from 4 to 7 p.m.
St. John Bosco Church
6480 Pearl Road, Parma Heights
440-886-3500
Held every Friday during Lent from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Donauschwaben's German American Cultural Center
7370 Columbia Road, Olmsted Falls
440-235-2646
Held every Friday during Lent from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Lakewood Masonic Temple
15300 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
216-551-7700
Held every Friday during Lent from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
3434 George Ave., Parma
440-884-2319
Held every Friday during Lent from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
2151 W. Wallings Road, Broadview Heights
Held every Friday through April 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland
216-937-1938
Held every Friday through April 7 from 4:30 p.m. to Midnight.
Ukrainian American Youth Association
7425 W. Pleasant Valley Road, Parma
440-843-9234
Held every Friday through April 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Rustic Grill at StoneWater
1 Club Drive, Highland Heights.
440-461-4653
Held every Friday through April 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Betts Fish Fry
2000 East 9th St., Cleveland
216-357-2680
Held every Friday through April 7 from 4 p.m. to midnight.
St. Leo the Great
4900 Broadview Road, Cleveland
216-6961-1006
Held every Friday during Lent from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
3352 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights
216-932-3300
Held every Friday through March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
St. James Roman Catholic Church
17514 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
Held every Friday through March 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland Metroparks
Various locations
Held every Friday through April 7 from 3 to 7 p.m.
St. Charles Borromeo
7107 Wilber Ave., Parma
Held every Friday through April 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
2187 West 14th St., Cleveland
216-861-0116
Held every Friday through April 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Irish American Club East Side
22770 Lakeshore Boulevard, Euclid,
216-731-4003
Held every Friday through April 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Amici Italian Restaurant
13000 Royalton Road, North Royalton
440-628-9715
Daily through April 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
LAKE COUNTY
St. Gabriel's
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township
440-352-8282
Held every Friday through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
LORAIN COUNTY
American Slovak Club
2915 Broadway Avenue, Lorain, Ohio.
440-245-5146
Held every Friday year-round from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
32929 Lake Road, Avon Lake
440-933-3152
Held every Friday through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
1878 Abbe Road N., Sheffield Lake
440-934-4227
Held every Friday through April 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
MEDINA COUNTY
Saint Ambrose Catholic Parish
929 Pearl Road, Brunswick
330-460-7300
Held every Friday through April 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Brunswick VFW 9520
1439 S Carpenter Road, Brunswick
330-273-4892
Held every Friday through April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.
STARK COUNTY
St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
1123 44th St. NE, Canton
330-492-8413
Held every Friday through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart of Mary Church
8900 Columbus Road, Louisville
330-875-7705
Held every Friday through March 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT COUNTY
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish
164 West Market Street, Akron
330-535-3135
Held every Friday through April 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tadmor Shrine Center
3000 Krebs Drive
330-644-8494
Held every Friday through April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Don't see your favorite fish fry spot on our list? Email us at webstaff@wews.com.
