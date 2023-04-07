Guardians, Eggstravaganza, Shakespeare and more; things to do this weekend in NEO, April 7-9

There's a variety of cool things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio. Check out this list of things to do and get out and explore!

Guardians home opener!

There will be a block party open to the public today to celebrate the Guardians’ home opener! Starting at 1:15 p.m. at the Gateway Plaza there will be music, face painting, airbrush tattoos and more.

There will be many festivities during the game, Travis Kelce will throw out the ceremonial first pitch with his mother, Donna Kelce. There will be a tribute to superfan John Adams. Norelle Simpson, Cleveland native and two-time Super Bowl performer, will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America.

We’ve laid out all you need to know here.

Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Tour

Comedian Bert Kreischer aka “The Machine” will be at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tomorrow at 7 p.m. Find more info and buy tickets here.

Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival

According to the event’s website, “the Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival is the largest Indian classical music festival outside of India. It was first celebrated in 1978 and has now grown to be a 12-day festival with more than 10,000 attendees with 5,000 appearing for the opening weekend. The year 2023 is the Festival's 43rd year.” The festival is happening now until April 16 at Cleveland State University. Find more info here.

Listen to live music



Red Hot Chilli Pipers , the most “famous bagpipe band” will be at the Akron Civic Theatre tonight at 8 p.m. Find more info here.

, the most “famous bagpipe band” will be at the Akron Civic Theatre tonight at 8 p.m. Find more info here. Jazz Jam Session tonight at 10 p.m. at the Bop Stop. Bring your instrument and call a tune. Find more info here.

tonight at 10 p.m. at the Bop Stop. Bring your instrument and call a tune. Find more info here. Superstars From the S. Indian Thyagaraja Festival tomorrow at 8 p.m. at the Bop Stop. Find more info here.

tomorrow at 8 p.m. at the Bop Stop. Find more info here. Live roots music with The Ark Band tomorrow at 9 p.m. at the Brothers Lounge. Find more info here.

As You Like It: Shakespeare’s Enchanting Romantic Comedy

The Great Lakes Theater’s Production of “As You Like It: Shakespeare’s Enchanting Romantic Comedy” will be at the Hanna Theatre until tomorrow night. Between tonight and tomorrow, there are three shows left. Find tickets and more info here.

Tower City’s Eggstravaganza

Hop on over to Tower City tomorrow from 12 to 6 p.m. for a free family event with egg hunts, music, characters, games, a petting zoo, magic shows and more. Find more info here.

North Union Farmers Market

Every Saturday, from April 1 to December, head to Crocker Park for the North Union Farmers Market, presented by Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing. This outdoor farmers’ market will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, cheeses, and more. The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more info here.

Cleveland Botanical Garden Presents: House Plants!

From March 31 – May 21 the Cleveland Botanical Garden will have an assortment of house plants on display to help you imagine how you might accent your home. Plants will also be for sale. Find more info here.

The Disney Immersive Experience

From now until mid-May, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Spring Discovery Days at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium

According to their website, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium is “inviting guests to stop and appreciate some of the smaller species with contests, daily animal encounters, and activities.” Northeast Ohio traveling animal educator, Nora the Explorer, will hold an exhibit on select Thursdays, allowing guests to learn and even touch some of the small sea creatures. Spring Discovery Days are happening now, find more info here.

