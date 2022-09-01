HBCU Classic weekend kicks off in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Every Labor Day weekend, football teams from two Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) face off at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. This year, it’s Central State University and Winston-Salem State University, with several days of events leading up to Sunday’s game. News 5 was live Thursday evening as Canton’s big weekend got rolling.

College Fair

The college fair held in Canton today featured more than 20 HBCUs for students to look at, some even being accepted to schools on the spot. It also highlighted the only HBCU in Ohio, Central State University, which is being showcased in the Hall of Fame game this weekend.

College fair features historically black colleges and universities at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton

Live Interview with Adrian Allison

Adrian Allison, the Chief Relationship Officer with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, explained to News 5 the event is bigger than football. It is about building relationships within the community to expose potential students to the possibilities of HBCUs and their educations.

Adrian Allison speaks with News 5 on the importance of HBCU's in football

Minority-owned businesses are welcome

The Fun Fest is happening at Centennial Plaza in Downtown Canton on Saturday, featuring vendors and live entertainment. Some of these vendors are minority-owned and operated. Pastor Anthony and Daisy Iverson plan to launch their brand new food truck over the weekend, starting with the event.

Businesses gear up for Fan Fest at HBCU Hall of Fame Football Game in Canton

