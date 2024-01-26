Ice festivals and other fun things to do in NEO this weekend, Jan. 26-28

Make the most out of the cold weather with ice festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Ice Festival at Lake Metroparks Farmpark

The Ice Festival at Lake Metroparks Farmpark, happening Jan. 26 and 27, will have ice carvers, farm animals, an ice throne, an ice slide, food and more. We were there last year, and it was a blast; see for yourself in the player above. Find more info here.

Crocker Park Ice Festival

Head to Westlake for "icy fun in the park" at the Crocker Park Ice Festival, where attendees can enjoy 3D ice displays, ice sculpture demonstrations, live music, and vendors at this three-day festival, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Find more info here.

Bright Nights

The K&D Group presents Winterland Downtown Cleveland: Bright Nights, a pop-up fire pit experience around Cleveland this winter. The next pop-up is Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the US Bank Plaza. There will be live music, cocktails to purchase, and free s'mores kits with registration. Register and find more info here.

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market

Find over 20 local farms, bakers, and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Your favorite "Scottish" "nanny" is here in Cleveland, now until the end of January at the Playhouse Square's Connor Palace. Based on the beloved story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything to see his kids, including pretending to be a nanny, the comical musical Mrs. Doubtfire is sure to be laugh-out-loud funny. Get info and tickets here.

The Rink at Wade Oval

Now until Sunday, Feb. 25, go ice skating on fresh ice at The Rink at Wade Oval. Don't know how to ice skate? No problem! Free lessons will take place every Saturday at noon. The best part is you don't have to register. You can just show up. Find more info here.

Tobogganing at the Cleveland Metroparks

Now through late February, weather permitting, toboggan season is open at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation. There's a lot to know before you go, find it all out here.

