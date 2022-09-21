Ingenuity Fest and other things to this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Sept. 23-25

CLEVELAND — Monday will be here before you know it; get out and enjoy your city! Here are some cool things going on this weekend to help you out

IngenuityFest 2022

IngenuityFest 2022 is back and this year the theme is Expo: Ingenuity with a goal of highlighting human ingenuity. The festival is divided into "villages" that will highlight vendors, exhibitors, stages, and more.

When: Sept. 23-25

Where: The Hamilton Collaborative

More info

Ashland Cemetery Walk

Sounds spooky right? Well, don't worry it's during the day, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Ashland County Historical Society will use local re-enactors to bring historical figures to life. Each costume-wearing character will tell a story about their life. The walk is family-friendly and open to the public.

When: Sept. 25

Where: Ashland Cemetary

More info

Southpark Mall Fall Festival

Southpark Mall welcomes Fall with a pumpkin patch, bubble show, petting zoo, face painting, inflatables, and more. All events are free with the exception of the pumpkin patch.

When: Friday, Sept. 23

Where: Southpark Mall

More info

Gaming Classic Convention

The seventh annual Cleveland Gaming Classic is back at the I-X Center. Gamers will enjoy retro games, toys and collectibles, cosplay, guests, tournaments, and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: I-X Center

More info

Horsepower Weekend

Enjoy demonstrations of what farm life is like when plowing with horses. Horsepower weekend features unique tools from antique tractor equipment to animal-powered equipment. There will be opportunities to walk the corn maze, milk cows, visit farm animals, explore the plant science center, and more. Sunday features the annual Car and Truck show from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

When: Sept. 24 & 25

Where: Farmpark

More info

Movie Nights at North Coast Harbor

What's more fun than a free double-feature in Voinovich Park? Grab your lawn chair

or blanket, bring some snacks and enjoy Finding Nemo and the Goonies this Saturday in the park. Refreshments will be available to purchase; the first show beings at 6:30 p.m.

When: Sept. 24

Where: Voinovich Park

More info

