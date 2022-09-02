'It’s us, it’s home': St. Rocco's Festival going 108 years strong, despite setbacks

CLEVELAND — For more than a century, Clevelanders on the near west side have been celebrating the patron saint of plagues and pandemics with a festival in his honor. In recent years, not even a modern pandemic, a fire or a crumbling building could completely derail St. Rocco’s Festival.

“I think it’s a feeling of being a part of tradition, it’s a feeling of being a part of a family. And I don’t know if you know Italians – they just don’t let things get them down. They just keep on going and pulling it together,” said Renee Cerny, the principal at St. Rocco Parish School.

The festival tradition was started 108 years ago by Italian immigrants as a fundraiser for the church that would be built 8 years later.

Friday, the kitchen at St. Rocco was busy with volunteers preparing pastries, pasta, meatballs and other Italian fare.

“[I add] a little bit of this, a little bit of that,” volunteer Louise Raffin said of the sauce she was making. “I can’t tell you all the secrets, otherwise it’d be out there. I’d be in trouble.”

Raffin’s mother helped develop the modern sauce recipe decades ago. She and her husband grew up in the neighborhood, attended St. Rocco Parish School, got married there and brought their children to religion classes at the church.

“It’s us, it’s home,” she said.

For the third consecutive year, the festival will be scaled down to a drive-thru in the school parking lot. The adjustment was first prompted by COVID-19 health restrictions in 2020.

In 2021, pandemic safety was still a high priority. In June of that year, an electrical fire also tore through the ceiling of the hall and gym where the festival was typically held.

Inspectors said the building was at risk for collapse and demolition started in the summer of 2022, once again relegating the festival to a drive-thru format.

“There’s some people who’ve been disappointed. But once they find out what’s happened here, they’re very sad and supportive,” said Father James Mayer, the pastor at St. Rocco Parish. “We hope we can do well and move on and, God willing, next year we can get back to something normal.”

He explained community support has not slowed for the festival, despite its recent setbacks.

“Every year I come out. I won’t miss it,” said Andy Matos. “The food. I’m going to eat a lot of food. I come out every year and I enjoy it.”

The parish is hoping construction on its new school building will be finished in time for the 2023 festival. Patrons and volunteers said they plan to continue the tradition, regardless.

“I honestly think it’s the tradition, number one, the fact that so many people love this church - and the food,” Raffin said.

St. Rocco’s Festival Food Drive-Thru will be held 11 a.m - 8 p.m. Friday-Monday at 3205 Fulton Road. The money raised during the festival will go toward operating costs at the church and school.

A separate capital fundraising campaign is also being held for the new building. You can find more information about the campaign and the festival by clicking on this link .

