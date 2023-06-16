Juneteenth, Father's Day and Festivals; things to do in NEO this weekend, June 16-18

This weekend is a weekend of celebrations! Juneteenth celebrations are happening in Northeast Ohio, we've highlighted a couple below, but you can find more in our festival guide here. There are also events highlighted that the special dad in your life might enjoy.

MetroHealth CLE Juneteenth Freedom Fest

Head downtown to Mall C for two days of festivities. MetroHealth Hospitals invites residents and visitors to come out to this free, family-friendly event with live music, music, food trucks and entertainment. The two-day event happens Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find more info here.

Father’s Day Car Show

Just in time for Father’s Day, view 400 classic, antique and collector vehicles at the 65th Classic, Antique & Collector Car Show at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s special feature is air-cooled automobiles that are cooled with air rather than coolant fluid. Find tickets and more info here.

Visit the President Garfield Memorial at Lakeview Cemetery

This weekend is your last chance to visit the President Garfield Memorial at Lakeview Cemetery until spring 2024. The Garfield Memorial will undergo construction and will close on June 19.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

A visit to the monument includes an expert guide who will talk about the President’s life and legacy, the memorial and the cemetery’s restoration efforts. Find more info here.

2023 Avon Heritage Festival

2023 Avon Heritage Festival, sponsored by Duck Brand, returns to the Mercy Health Stadium Friday through Sunday. Attendees will enjoy carnival rides, games, entertainment and, of course, food. As the sponsor, Duck Brand will provide crafts and “larger-than-life” sculptures. Find more info here.

DJAPO Cultural Arts Institute 14th Annual Juneteenth African Dance & Drum Fest

The DJAPO Cultural Arts Institute will host their 14th Annual Juneteenth African Dance & Drum fest Friday through Sunday at the Pivot Center for Art, Dance & Expression. Sign up for one of many classes teaching traditional dances from Guinea, Senegal, Mali, Brazil, Haiti and the Dominican Republic all weekend. The Juneteenth Night of Unity is Saturday and will be an evening of reflection and celebration with food, live music and performances. Find more info here.

63rd Annual Kirtland Kiwanis Strawberry Festival

There’s so much more than strawberries at this festival! Enjoy rides, games, contests, music, a dunk tank, kiddie land entertainment, Jungle Terry and, of course, lots of strawberries. Strawberry shortcakes, sundaes, supremes and chocolate-covered strawberries are among the variety of strawberries attendees can expect. Find more info here.

Crooked River Festival

Immerse yourself in storytelling, folk music and artisan traditions at the Crooked River Festival Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hale Farm & Village. Attendees will enjoy living history demonstrations, hands-on activities and special presentations. Find tickets and more info here.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opens Friday night at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square and runs until July 2. “Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza,” says the event website. Find tickets and more info here.

Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market

The Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market will be every Sunday beginning June 11 until Oct. 15. For 17 years, the Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market has connected residents to locally grown produce, homemade treats and handmade works. There will be programming on sustainability and kids' activities. The market is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 16906 Albers Avenue. Find more info here.

Dinosaurs of the Sahara at the Great Lakes Science Center

The Great Lakes Science Center is going back to the prehistoric era with Dinosaurs of the Sahara from May 26 – Sep. 4. Guests will have the opportunity to touch real fossils, admire one-of-a-kind mounted skeletons and flesh models and a 32-foot long-necked Jobaria skeleton. Find more info here.

Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses at Cleveland Botanical Garden

From June 9 to Sept. 3, a new exhibit will be at the Botanical Garden, Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses. There will be glass art, hundreds of birdhouses, and artwork from Cleveland artist Asia Armour. Find more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.