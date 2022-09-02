Jurassic Quest bringing realistic dinosaurs to life in the Akron-Canton area next weekend

AKRON, Ohio — Jurassic Quest is bringing dinosaurs to life at the Summit County Fairgrounds next weekend in a realistic display of 80 true-to-life-size dinosaurs. Not only are the dinosaurs life-size, but some of them move and roar and even walk around.

Activities include dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, real fossils on display and a "Triceratots" soft play area for toddler explorers, according to a news release from event organizers.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest bills itself as the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America, and it will be at the Summit County Fairgrounds Sept. 9 - 11. Find more info and purchase tickets here.

