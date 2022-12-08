Karamu House's Black Nativity and other things to do this weekend, Dec. 9-11

CLEVELAND — You may want to plan a weekend activity between all of your holiday shopping. If so, here's a list of things going on in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Karamu House's Black Nativity

Karamu House, the oldest Black theatre in the country, presents its annual holiday show, Black Nativity, at the Playhouse Square's Allen Theatre. The soul-stirring retelling of the Nativity story written by Karamu alum Langston Hughes will have gospel music, dance and a biblical narrative. The show opens on Dec. 9 and will be at the Allen Theatre until Dec. 18. For tickets and more info here.

A Winter Evening at Lawnfield

The James A. Garfield National Historic Site presents A Winter Evening at Lawnfield on Saturday, Dec. 10. "Join former First Lady Lucretia Rudolph Garfield (portrayed by Debbie Weinkamer) for an intimate evening as she reminisces about the Garfield family's most cherished holiday memories and traditions. Live music, light refreshments, and a candlelight tour of the Garfield home are included in this very special holiday event." Find more info here.

2022 Solon Hometown Holiday Market

Continue your holiday shopping and shop local at the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show at the City of Solon Recreation Center Saturday, Dec. 10. This handmade market is free to the public. Find more info here.

Cleveland Orchestra Holiday Concerts

From Dec. 8-18 the Cleveland Orchestra will feature their holiday concerts. Click here for more information on an unforgettable holiday experience.

Donté's Gift Express at Tower City Center

For 10 years, Donté's Gift Express has been bringing joy to East Cleveland families during the holiday season by surprising them with gifts and handwritten notes. This year, to celebrate, a mega event will be held at the Tower City Center on Saturday, Dec. 10 and will include gift wrapping stations, Grinch appearances, and ornament decorating stations, as well as free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate bar, and story time with a park ranger from Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Find more info here.

Snow Day in Detroit Shoreway

Bundle up and enjoy winter fun in the Detroit Shoreway. Snow Day is Saturday, Dec. 10 and will be an art-infused celebration with live performances, shopping, trolly rides, crafts, fire pits and more. Find more info here.

Holiday Happiness: A Multicultural Celebration

The Maltz Museum invites the community to a multicultural celebration on Sunday, Dec. 11. "Enjoy a Hanukkah story performed by Mandel JCC’s Playmaker’s Youth Theater, hear Christmas music and poetry from Antioch Baptist Church’s youth, hear readings of peace from the youth at Chagrin Valley Islamic Center, learn about kindness from Horovitz YouthAbility, spend time in our multicultural story corner sponsored by Beachwood Library, jHUB, PJ Library, and much more!" Find more info here.

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Now through the end of December, walk or drive through the Wild Winter Lights presented by OPEC holiday light display at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Enjoy 1.5 million lights spread out through several holiday-themed areas like Candyland, Santa’s Workshop and the Enchanted Forest. Find more info here.

Breakfast with Santa at Merwin’s Wharf

Now until Dec. 18, enjoy a family-style breakfast with stunning views of water and wildlife at Merwin's Wharf. Pictures with Santa will be available, and children 12 and under will receive a special gift bag. For a more private, festive experience, book a heated, decorated Igloo for breakfast. Find tickets and more info here.

Santa at Great Northern Mall

Santa is at the Great Northern Mall for the holiday season. The mall will kick off his arrival at 5:30 p.m. with face-painting, balloon artists and stilt walkers. At 6 p.m., a Santa parade will take over the mall. Santa will be at the mall every day until Dec. 24. Then he gets pretty busy. Find more info here.

Twinkle in the 216

Now until Dec. 31, the Cleveland Botanical Garden will host its winter show, Twinkle in the 216, to celebrate the beauty of historic Cleveland this holiday season. Find info on times and admission here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.