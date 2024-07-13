Kaulig Companies Championship continues this weekend

AKRON, Ohio — Some of the world's best golfers, along with their fans, have been flocking to the Firestone Country Club for the 71st annual Kaulig Companies Championship.

The championship is the fourth of five major PGA events. It boasts a 78-player field.

The tournament is also offering fans some experiences from beyond the green. At the Kaulig Infinity Zone, guests can take in live entertainment, grab a bite to eat from several local food trucks, or even adopt a dog.

This sporting event is so much more than just fun and games. The championship prides itself on giving back to the community. In past years, the tournament has donated over $1 million to local organizations.

The event couldn't happen without it's nearly 800 volunteers. These individuals do just about everything at the tournament, including preparing the course, tracking statistics, and greeting guests.

Each year, one volunteer is awarded the Dave Franklin Award. The award is to honor those volunteers that go above and beyond and that individual is chosen by their peers. This year's recipient is Michael Proudfoot, a volunteer of over 12 years. He said he was shocked to receive the award as he was just doing his job.

"Everybody out here wants to be out here," he said. "They want to do for other people. Everybody out here has the same heart."

The tournament wraps up on Sunday, July 14. For more details, click here.