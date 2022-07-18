Learning Center and Money Museum reopens Monday after hiatus since 2020

CLEVELAND — The Learning Center and Money Museum at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland reopens Monday for the first time since 2020.

The museum took the time between then and now to update the space with new content, said Khaz Finley, the Education Outreach manager.

“We have a lot of updated content, a lot of information that wasn’t there they weren’t aware of probably previous to the pandemic,” he said. “We’re happy to share with the public.”

Finley boasts about the addition of a 23-foot-tall money tree, the ability to identify counterfeit bills and updated exhibits on the history of the Federal Reserve in Cleveland.

“It’s a broad view and you get a real inside look of what we have to offer,” he said.

In order to keep guests and employees safe, visitor groups will be limited to parties no greater than 6 people. They ask visitors to wear a mask as well while inside the building.

If you can’t come in-person anytime soon, you can experience the museum through their Culture Connect app, which will give a similar experience.

“Of course it is not an in-person experience, but it will be a similar experience that you will have here in the bank,” Finley said. “It will still give you an overview of what the Federal Reserve does and a lot of what our exhibits entail.”

You can visit the museum from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

