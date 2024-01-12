LIST: Free things to do in NEO in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Celebrations will take place in Northeast Ohio this weekend in honor of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the Jan. 15 federal holiday that commemorates the activist and chief spokesperson for the Civil Rights Movement. The best part is that you can participate in the festivities for free.

Great Lakes Science Center

You can enjoy free general admission at the Great Lakes Science Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the science center. There will be special programming, such as Seeing Sound, Bubblemani, hands-on science activities, and an open-forum discussion with employees from NASA. Adult and youth tickets for the Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater will be discounted to $5 for the day. There will also be a free showing of “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition.” Find more info here.

Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art will have free activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate MLK Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15. The museum invites attendees to "Make Your Mark through storytelling, a poetry wall, art making, screen printing, performances, and reflective writing prompts. Find more info here.

Maltz Museum

The annual HEAR OUR VOICES MLK Jr. celebration will be at the Maltz Museum on Monday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with in-person programs. Tour the museum's permanent collections and enjoy the "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto" special exhibition and other hands-on activities free of charge. Shaker Heights native and Pulitzer Prize winner Wesley Lowery will give a special keynote, followed by a book signing of his New York Times Bestseller, "American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress." Find more info here.

Akron Art Museum

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, enjoy free entry to the Akron Art Museum in honor of MLK Jr. Day. Related photographs will be on view, and interactive activities will be available. Registration is required, find more info here.

Discovery Day at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

During Discovery Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15, attendees will have the opportunity to watch wildlife presentations, connect with museum scientists, and take part in hands-on activities free of charge in honor of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Find more info here.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is offering free admission to the museum for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be reserved in advance; find more info here.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

This one isn't free but tickets to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium are discounted to $14.95 for adults and $8.95 for children up to age 12 during Difference-Makers Days from Jan. 15-21. The aquarium will highlight individuals who left their mark on marine science. The aquarium has partnered with the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland (UBF), with $1 from every ticket being donated to UBF. Find more info here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.