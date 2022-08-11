Machine Gun Kelly performs in Cleveland Saturday on MGK Day at the Rock Hall

CLEVELAND — Machine Gun Kelly or MGK will end his multi-city Mainstream Sellout Tour right here in his hometown Saturday. To celebrate, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced Machine Gun Kelly Day will take place on the same day.

MGK Day runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and will have live music and games at the plaza in front of the Rock hall. Feature performances include previous Tri-C High School Rock Off winners and the Cleveland Contemporary Youth Orchestra.

In honor of the event, MGK has loaned his “Tickets to My Downfall” outfit, Schecter PT Model electric guitar, Cupid microphone stand and pink microphone for fans to view in the Rock Hall’s “Right Here, Right Now” exhibit. There will also be photo booths, ticket giveaways and MGK merchandise for purchase, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website.

Soon after the celebration, the Mainstream Sellout Tour kicks off at FirstEnergy Stadium at 5 p.m. This concert is jampacked with performers. Trippie Redd, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker and Willow join MGK Saturday night. Find tickets for the concert here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.