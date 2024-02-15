Monster Jam, free festivals and more: Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Feb. 16-18

This is Cleveland, where it can feel like spring one weekend and winter the next, so grab your winter coat and get out and explore this beautiful and unpredictable city with one of these events happening this weekend.

Monster Jam

Watch 12,000-pound monster trucks compete against each other to see who's fastest and most skilled. The family-friendly show will be at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Feb. 16-18. Find more info and tickets here.

Watch News 5's Mike Holden out at last year's Monster Jam:

Monster Jam returns to Cleveland this weekend, bringing stunts and action

Medina Ice Festival

With spring-like weather expected Sunday, you might want to get to the Medina Ice Festival before then. Enjoy over 120 sculptures, speed carvings, demonstrations, and competitions at this free event on Feb. 16-19 in Historic Medina Square. Find more info here.

Midwinter Tunes: Free Music, Art & Community Festival

The Akron Art Museum is celebrating music, art and community with music, poetry, and mixed media art performances on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be food, interactive stations and shopping. Find more info and RSVP here.

Cleveland Cocoa Run

The 2nd Annual Cleveland Cocoa Run is this Saturday. Head down to the North Coast Harbor for the 1-mile walk. The walk includes a long-sleeved shirt, a Cocoa Run finisher medal, and a cup of delicious hot cocoa. Sign up and find more info here.

Orchids Forever 2024

Get a taste of Spring at the Cleveland Botanical Garden's display of over 100 different types of exotic orchids and more than 3,000 flowers from all over the world at Orchids Forever. The show is happening now until March 17. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market

Find over 20 local farms, bakers and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here.

Skiing at Snow Trails

Skiing in Ohio?! Yes! Mansfield, to be exact. Snow Trails Ski Resort is the first commercial ski area in Ohio fit with 19 total trails, snowmaking capabilities to keep the trails snowy, classes for beginners and more. Plan your trip and find out more info here.

The Rink at Wade Oval

Now until Sunday, Feb. 25, go ice skating on fresh ice at The Rink at Wade Oval. Don't know how to ice skate? No problem! Free lessons will take place every Saturday at noon. The best part is you don't have to register. You can just show up. Find more info here.

Tobogganing at the Cleveland Metroparks

Now through late February, weather permitting, toboggan season is open at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation. There's a lot to know before you go, find it all out here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Thursday Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.