New renovations make it easy to step back in time at Cleveland Museum of Natural History

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Natural History Museum is slated to be finished in 2024, however there are many additions that will be open to the public starting Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Exhibits such as the Smead Discovery Center, The Murch Auditorium, Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium, Origins Cafe and more are set to have new and improved exhibits, displays and interactive stations for children.

All visitors must reserve their tickets before walking through the door. They can be purchased online or by phone at 216-231-4600.

