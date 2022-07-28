Ohio State Fair and other things to do in and around Northeast Ohio this weekend, July 29-31

CLEVELAND — From fair food to farewell tours, here’s a little help with planning a weekend adventure in Cleveland and beyond.

The Ohio State Fair

The Ohio State Fair is one of the largest fairs in the United States and it will be in Columbus this weekend. This year’s fair will feature more than 50 rides and all the fun fair food imaginable.

Fair goers can experience free stages with amazing hypnotists, impressive magicians, and wholesome entertainment for kids. Enjoy exhibits including interactive educational displays, sporting competitions, a fine arts show, exotic animals in the free petting zoo, a farm animal delivery room, helicopter rides, roving performers, youth agricultural competitions, horse shows, dog shows, an eight-acre natural resources park with free kiddie fishing, wildlife and so much more!

When: July 27 – August 7

Where: Ohio Expo Center

More info

The Lake County Fair

Not up to traveling to Columbus for the Ohio State Fair? No problem! The Lake County Fair is also happening now in Painesville! The fair has live on-ground entertainment, grandstand entertainment, animals, fine arts, agricultural foods, displays, a midway, rides, and games.

Some of the entertainment includes Jungle Terry and his exotic animals, monster trucks, motocross, the DerbyDog Demolition Derby, live music and many more attractions for the entire family. Admission includes rides, buildings, and animal exhibits.

When: July 26 – July 31

Where: The Lake County Fairgrounds

More info

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour

After more than half a century on the road and an unparalleled career that has redefined the cultural landscape, the musical icon Elton John is touring one last time. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Final Tour comes to Progressive Field Saturday, July 30. The farewell tour began in May in Frankfurt and made stops in Milan, Liverpool and Paris. To commemorate his iconic performance at the historic Dodger Stadium, the tour will conclude there in November.

Dimitrios Kambouris NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 24: Elton John performs during the Elton John Special Announcement at Gotham Hall on January 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, July 30

Where: Progressive Field

More info

Balloon Classic Presented By Aultman

The Balloon Classic Presented by Aultman attracts balloonists from throughout the United States. It has become one of the most popular events at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival. Last year's classic attracted more than 130,000 spectators viewing the balloon activities over the weekend.

Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce The Balloon Classic Presented by Aultman

There are a total of five scheduled flights each year, and an exciting Night Glow on Friday evening. Added excitement will be generated by the fabulous fireworks display on Saturday. There is musical entertainment both Friday and Saturday nights along with two children's areas. Whether you're in the mood for a funnel cake or a slice of pizza there is a vendor to meet your appetite! The Balloon Classic Presented by Aultman is free and an event for the whole family!

When: July 29 – July 31

Where: Kent State University, Stark Campus

More info

Rainbow Touch a Truck and 3rd District Safety Fair

Families get the opportunity to explore various vehicles including a fire truck, EMS truck, snow plow, Metroparks NatureTracks Trailer, tow truck, RTA Trolly, and an assortment of Cleveland police vehicles. Attendees will enjoy food trucks from Swenson’s and Chris’s Ice Cream free of charge.

When: Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: UH Rainbow Ahuja Center for Women & Children

5805 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44103

More info

Chagrin Falls Annual Sidewalk Sale

Head to downtown Chagrin Falls for their annual village-wide outdoor shopping event. Enjoy a free concert on Thursday night in Riverside Park and let the kids in on the fun Saturday with face painting and other family-friendly activities. The Rocket Car is available Friday and Saturday to help you "orbit Chagrin" in style, with stops in four different locations throughout the village.

Chagrin Falls Merchant Association Chagrin Falls Sidewalk Sale

When: July 28 – July 30

Where: N Main St. & N Franklin St., Chagrin Falls

More info

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers

The sound is distinctive -- passionate, creative, original, soulful, honest and powerful. For nearly thirty years, Frankie Beverly and Maze have created a unique sound and become one of the most influential groups in modern history.

The Isley Brothers are a hugely popular African-American music group from Cincinnati, Ohio, who hold the record for being the longest-running charted group in music history. Their early hits, "Shout!" "Twist & Shout" and "Nobody But Me" laid the groundwork for 1960s rock acts and became soul standards in the process.

Catch these bands at the All White Party hosted by 93.1 WZAK at the Jacobs Pavilion this Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. it is sure to be a fantastic show.

When: Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Where: Jacobs Pavilion

More info

PechaKucha Night CLE Volume 37

Since 2008, PechaKucha Night Cleveland has brought together audiences to hear amazing presenters share their passion around topics ranging from visual art, architecture, and technology to food, film, music, photography and furniture design. Presentations are limited to 20 slides (timed to 20 seconds each) and feature diverse topics at every event, guaranteeing something interesting for everyone! This rapid-fire presentation format keeps audiences engaged and exposes people to new ideas, communities, and connections.

PechaKucha Night Cleveland PechuaKucha Night

On Friday, July 29, PechaKucha Night CLE is thrilled to re-launch after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This evening is particularly special as they relaunch and explore new ways to bring the creative community together. This event is in partnership with moCa Cleveland and the Collective Arts Network (CAN) Triennial. The theme for the evening will build upon the theme of CAN Triennial – You Are Here.

"Doors" will open at 7:00 and presentations will begin at 8:20pm.

When: Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: MOCA Cleveland

More info

2022 Solon Home Days

Solon Home Days is the City of Solon's weekend-long annual city festival held in July. Family fun, food, vendors, and music! The Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows have been asked again to bring a handmade pop-up market as part of this year's festivities. Admission and parking are free on-site.

When: July 29 – July 31

Where: Solon Community Park

More info

Take a Hike - Civic Center District Tour

TAKE A HIKE offers free, 90-minute, in-person walking tours of unique and historic neighborhoods in Cleveland. Since 2008, more than 45,000 people have enjoyed tours in person, and in 2020, thousands explored independently.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance Take A Hike: Free Historic Walking Tours

The interactive walking tours are led by knowledgeable guides that will share fascinating facts about historical assets and key figures that helped make Cleveland a special place. You'll learn about architecture, cultural development, historic preservation, and Cleveland's role in American history. New development projects are also highlighted. Along the way, you'll meet important figures from Cleveland’s past, portrayed by actors and actresses, who will share their stories.

When: Sunday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Tom Johnson Statue in Public Square – across from the Old Stone Church

More info

2022 Fairview Park Summerfest

Summerfest is Fairview Park, Ohio’s annual festival for the community, by the community, which provides a gathering place to enjoy good food, live music, a parade, fireworks, carnival rides, and more. This fun-filled, family-oriented event is designed to encourage collaboration and companionship among the residents, businesses, and civic organizations that comprise Fairview Park.

Fairview Park Summerfest Fairview Park Summerfest 2022

When: July 28 – July 31

Where: Bohlken Park

More info

Old Brooklyn Farmers Market 2022

The Old Brooklyn Farmers Market brings together the community and enlivens Brighton each Saturday throughout the summer with locally grown produce, homemade goods, and fresh baked treats.

Shop local during your visit at one of the many businesses in Brighton that you can’t find anywhere else. The market is easily accessible by foot, bike, via the Diamond Line, or with free parking off Memphis Avenue behind Pearl Road United Methodist Church.

When: Saturdays, June 18 - September 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 4200 Pearl Rd.

More info

Sounds of Summer: Stinchcomb Memorial

Sounds of Summer presented by Wayside Furniture is a free, traveling concert series traveling through the Emerald Necklace this summer. The concert series will feature top local bands at unique locations across Cleveland Metroparks on the last Friday of each month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic, bring a chair and enjoy the scenic beauty of Cleveland Metroparks during these pop-up concert events.

Cleveland Metroparks Sounds of Summer

This Friday’s concert features the classic rock group The Mourning Glory Band at Stinchcomb Memorial in the Rocky River Reservation.

When: Friday, July 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Stinchcomb Memorial in Rocky River Reservation

More info

Newsies

Support local theater and get your tickets for Disney’s "Newsies," playing now at the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre.

Allie Morrison Chagrin Valley Little Theatre rendition of Disney's Newsies

With a Tony Award-winning score, the rousing musical production is based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name. It portrays events during the New York City newsboys strike of 1899, when two publishers sought to raise distribution costs at the newsboys’ expense.

When: Now until August 13

Where: Chagrin Valley Little Theatre

More info

The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival

Cleveland Shakespeare Festival prides itself in delivering rich and insightful theatrical productions directly to local communities. The performances are free and outdoors in the beautiful parks of northeast Ohio.

The Learned Ladies, from French playwright Molière, is a satirical masterpiece that shows a young Henriette in love, but not with the gentleman her mother and sister want her to marry. Will Henriette stay with her true love, or be forced to wed at the whim of her family?

The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival

There are several performances of The Learned Ladies this weekend in Public Square, Mentor and Lorain. Audience members are encouraged to arrive early, bring a picnic and picnic blankets or lawn chairs.

When: Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Public Square

More info

Great Lakes Medieval Faire

The Medieval Faire feature's a different theme each weekend, this one focusing on pirates. Special events include a Best Pirate Drunken Swagger contest along with a scavenger hunt for a bottle of rum.

When: July 30 and 31

Where: 3033 OH-534, Rock Creek, OH 44084

More info

