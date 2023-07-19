Watch Now
Preparations underway for Greek Fest in North Royalton

Last-minute preparations are underway ahead of Thursday's highly anticipated Greek Fest in North Royalton.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 09:34:22-04

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Last-minute preparations are underway ahead of Thursday's highly anticipated Greek Fest in North Royalton.

The festival is happening at the historic St. Paul Greek Orthodox Church.

Traditional Greek foods, beverages, live music, dance, vendors, and church tours are all part of the major celebration.

The rich tradition and family history drive thousands of people from across the area to the community staple each year.

Celebrations are happening both inside and outside.

In addition, they’re offering carry-out and online ordering.

St. Paul's Greek Fest starts Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Then it runs Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The church is located along Wallings Road in North Royalton.

For more information, click here.

