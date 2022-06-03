Railroads in the Park is rolling into Lake Metroparks Farmpark this weekend

LAKE COUNTY, Oho — Train enthusiasts, your moment has arrived. Railroads in the Park is rolling into Lake Metroparks Farmpark on June 4 through June 5 with operating model trains and small-scale layouts.

“The railroad, just like how it built the country, really expanded the farming world in a sense of where the farmers could sell things,” said Andy McGovern, the event manager at Lake Metroparks Farmpark. "You didn’t have to live right next to a city to bring things in. You could live farther away.”

This weekend, Farmpark is celebrating the railroad in full force.

What better way to celebrate than with a massive Lego train display? The display is the creation of Brad Partee, who has been playing with LEGOs since he was a kid. With two boys of his own, he’s now sharing that passion with his kids, and others.

“You get a lot of enjoyment of seeing the smiles on the kids' faces, both big and small,” Partee said. “Our younger son is the comedian. So, he comes up with a lot of fun things in the display. Our older son loves the trains, so there’s got to be the details.”

Partee estimates there are about 100,000 individual LEGO pieces that make up the massive display. He’s spent close to 30 hours setting up the masterpiece for the weekend’s events.

“This is the one time of the year that we’re able to spread out, set it all up,” Partee said.

From Batman to Yoda, there’s a hidden treasure around nearly every corner. And of course, plenty of LEGO trains.

But it’s not just the Legos on display, Farmpark’s G-Sale Garden Railroad layout will also be featured in addition to nearly 60-other individual displays. Children even have a chance to build their own train for an additional $5.

“It just shows you the inspiration that Lake Metroparks Farmpark can provide in people,” McGovern said. “We’ve had a lot of people who have come to farm park and learned stuff, and then gone home and done it themselves.”

Just like Partee, who’s been coming to the event for the last ten years with his family. Now, his LEGO display take center stage at the celebration.

“Some of these are sets that anyone could buy. We have a Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. Some of the ships have been modified,” Partee said. “We like the combination of sets and making our own creations to show off in the display.”

Farmpark admission is $6-$8 for ages two and older. Advanced tickets or registration is not required. More info here.

