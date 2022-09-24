Red Wagon Farm hosts their 39th Annual Pumpkin Festival

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio — From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday now until the end of October, you can visit the Pumpkin Festival at Red Wagon Farms.

Enjoy the 5-acre corn maze, the wagon ride through the scarecorws, food, kid-friendly activities and as many pumpkins as you can carry for $10.

The sunflower field will make for a wonderful backdrop for pictures with your family and the entire family can enjoy the corn kernel pit, giant Jenga and corn hole.

Find more info and purchase tickets here.

